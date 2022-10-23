Emporia State football takes down Missouri Southern in comeback fashion

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football mounted a 21 point comeback to take down Missouri Southern 24-21 on the road on Saturday. The Hornets are now 6-2 on the season.

The Hornets went a majority of the first half with only a field goal on the board, while the Lions racked up a 14-3 lead. In the last minute of the second quarter, Braden Gleason found Tyler Kahmann waiting in the back of the endzone for a 3 yd score, closing the deficit to 14-10 heading into the locker rooms.

Come the third quarter, Gleason sent a 3 yd touchdown pass to Jaylen Varner to take the lead for the first time in the game, 17-14.

The Lions responded a 2 yd touchdown run by Nathan Glades to reclaim a 21-17 lead, but the Hornets took the fourth quarter to their advantage.

The defense shut Missouri Southern out for the final 15 minutes of the game, and Gleason found Varner once again for a 2 yd touchdown pass to solidify the 24-21 win.

Gleason was 24-31 in passing, threw for 211 yds and 3 touchdowns.

Emporia State will be back in action at Welch Stadium on Saturday, hosting Fort Hays State for their Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A freight elevator failed at 504 1/2 Commercial St., Saturday afternoon.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to...
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
Andrew Joseph Drake
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
FILE
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

Latest News

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running...
K-State football moves to No. 22 in AP Top 25
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs visit 49ers in rematch of Super Bowl 54
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running...
K-State football loses first conference game, falls to TCU on road
Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown
Washburn football takes down Central Oklahoma in Homecoming game