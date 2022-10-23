Emporia State football takes down Missouri Southern in comeback fashion

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football mounted a 21 point comeback to take down Missouri Southern 24-21 on the road on Saturday. The Hornets are now 6-2 on the season.

The Hornets went a majority of the first half with only a field goal on the board, while the Lions racked up a 14-3 lead. In the last minute of the second quarter, Braden Gleason found Tyler Kahmann waiting in the back of the endzone for a 3 yd score, closing the deficit to 14-10 heading into the locker rooms.

Come the third quarter, Gleason sent a 3 yd touchdown pass to Jaylen Varner to take the lead for the first time in the game, 17-14.

The Lions responded a 2 yd touchdown run by Nathan Glades to reclaim a 21-17 lead, but the Hornets took the fourth quarter to their advantage.

The defense shut Missouri Southern out for the final 15 minutes of the game, and Gleason found Varner once again for a 2 yd touchdown pass to solidify the 24-21 win.

Gleason was 24-31 in passing, threw for 211 yds and 3 touchdowns.

Emporia State will be back in action at Welch Stadium on Saturday, hosting Fort Hays State for their Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

