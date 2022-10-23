Driverless tractor kills SE Kan. man

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A driverless tractor killed a Cherokee County man over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to 2715 NW Liberty Rd. in Cherokee Co. with reports of a fatality accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found that a driverless Allis-Chalmers 190 tractor had hit 73-year-old, Joseph M. Carlson, of Cherokee Co., as well as a 2006 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck.

The report noted that Carlson was rushed to Via Christi Hospital, however, he was pronounced dead by medical professionals just over an hour after the accident.

