Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.

Officials notified the public about two hours later, just after 5 p.m., that the road had reopened as the fire was contained.

The fire comes as officials investigate several other grassfires in the same area.

However, the Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS that while this fire was located a few miles west of a fire earlier that day included in the suspicious fires, it has not yet been able to identify if this fire is included among those deemed suspicious.

