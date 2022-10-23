Dangerous Game: Officials search for those responsible for Douglas Co. fires

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Douglas Co. are searching for those responsible for a string of suspicious grass fires that the Sheriff has called a “dangerous game.”

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that area firefighters have responded to several grass fires recently that happened in the same area between southeast Lawrence and the Johnson Co. line. It said these fires are now considered suspicious in nature.

“Thankfully none of the fires so far have caused considerable damage to property or injured anyone, but because they are suspicious in nature and with their location near Kansas Highway 10, this is a dangerous game someone is playing,” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “We want these to stop, and we are asking for the community’s assistance in this investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office noted that primarily, Douglas Co. Consolidated Fire District No. 1 has responded to these fires, with the help of Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical, the Eudora Fire Dept., Northwest Consolidated Fire District of Johnson County and Palmyra Fire District #2.

“I have spoken with many of the citizens in the area and can say that I fully understand your concerns”, said Fire Chief Mike Baxter of Consolidated Fire District No. 1. “We have increased our daily staffing and started patrols of the area for a faster response with more resources. We ask that if you see any smoke, fire or anything suspicious, to please call 911 immediately.”

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that it and the fire department will work with the Office of the State Fire Marshal on the investigation into the fires. The Kansas Highway Patrol has also aided in the effort.

Due to the dangerous fire weather and dry conditions, officials also noted that a burn ban is in effect for the unincorporated areas of Douglas Co. through Monday, Oct. 24.

Officials said the suspicious grass fires involved in the investigation are as follows:

Oct. 21 - A grass fire in the 1800 block of N 1000 Road.

Oct. 17 - Three fires started within minutes of each other between the 1700 block and the 2100 block of N 900 Road.

Oct. 10 – Seven fires started within 30 minutes of each other between the 1400 block of N 1100 Road and the Johnson County line.

Oct. 6 – Five fires in the afternoon in the 1500 block to the 2400 block of N 1100 Road.

Sept. 29 – Eight fires in the afternoon in the 1400 block to 2400 block of N 1100 Road.

Sept. 25 – Several grass fires along K-10 in the area of E 1900 Road.

Investigators have asked the public to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and if you see something, say something.

Anyone with information about these fires should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 or the Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.