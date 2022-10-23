Chiefs come back from 10 point deficit, dominate 49ers

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - In a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers 44-23 in Santa Clara on Sunday.

Things weren’t looking good for Kansas City in the first quarter. Patrick Mahomes was picked off on their first offensive drive. The 49ers took the first nine minutes of game time to add a 30 yd field goal and touchdown to rack up a 10-0 lead.

Then began the Mecole Hardman game. With 2:07 remaining in the first quarter, Mahomes threw an 8 yd touchdown pass to Hardman to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Early in the second quarter, Robbie Gould kicked a 50 yd field goal. Hardman responded with a 25 yd rushing touchdown with 7:09 left in the half. The Chiefs headed into halftime up 14-13 after a missed field goal in the last second.

The second half brought an offensive explosion for Kansas City. Clyde Edwards-Helaire started the scoring, running in a 16 yd touchdown. The 49ers added a 49 yd field goal, and Mahomes responded with a 4 yd touchdown pass to Justin Watson.

Kansas City began the fourth quarter up 28-16. George Kittle would soon cut that deficit, catching a 15 yd touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to make things 28-23.

Once again, Hardman had something to say about that. He added another touchdown to the board, running in a 3 yd score to take a 35-23 lead.

Next came a big moment for Frank Clark, sacking Garoppolo in the endzone for a safety and a six yd loss.

JuJu Smith-Schuster added to the fourth quarter fun, hauling in a 45 yd touchdown pass from Mahomes to help Kansas City to a 44-23 win.

With under four minutes to play after the 49ers next possession, that would do it for a majority of the Chiefs’ starters.

In his 56th career win, Mahomes completed 25 of 34 passes, threw for 423 yds and 3 touchdowns. Hardman finished the day with 3 touchdowns and 60 total yards. Smith-Schuster had 124 yds on 7 receptions.

Kansas City will be on a bye this coming week, and be back at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday Night Football, hosting the Tennessee Titans at 7:20 p.m.

