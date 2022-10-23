Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Horton

A boil water alert has been issued for the city of Horton in Brown County, KS
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Horton public water supply system located in Brown County.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on October 22 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-486-2681, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage:  kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at  kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

