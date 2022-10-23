Arkansas City man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle during police chase

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arkansas City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed the motorcycle he was driving during a police chase in Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Rd. after a motorcycle involved in a police pursuit crashed.

The record notes that the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office had been in pursuit of Ryon Cole Filtinberger, 24, of Arkansas City, on a 2008 Honda motorcycle. Filtinberger had led officials northbound in the 1200 block of North Hoover Rd. when he failed to negotiate the curve, hit the curb and was ejected from the bike.

The crash log also indicates that Filtinberger was not wearing a helmet. He was rushed to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

