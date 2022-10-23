4 teens arrested after another school shooting threat made at Salina high school

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four teens have been arrested after another school shooting threat was made at Salina South High School and now the acting Chief of Police has called on parents to talk to their children about the seriousness behind these actions.

The Salina Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, it was made aware after school was dismissed that during lunch at Salina South High School, a student allegedly told three other boys that the school would be shot up. All four boys then reportedly put their hands together which seemed to indicate that they were in agreement to participate.

SPD indicated that the incident was seen by another student who was alarmed and reported it to their parent. The four students were identified after the school resource officers and school officials reviewed a video recording from the school cafeteria that day.

Throughout the investigation, officials said they were able to establish probable cause and arrested the following four boys on aggravated criminal threat:

Colten Penn, 17

Kaydence Muchow, 16

Dere Eustice, 15

Aidan Bingham, 15

SPD noted that an arrest affidavit that requests such charges has been submitted to Saline Co. Attorney Jeff Ebel’s Office. All four were also booked into the juvenile detention center.

Officials noted that since the beginning of the school year, they have investigated at least 14 criminal threat cases at Salina middle and high schools. Some have resulted in arrests and some have not, however, they take these threats seriously and work hard to identify suspects and make quick arrests.

With that said, SPD said that these incidents are a drain on resources for the police department and Salina Public Schools USD 305. It said it already works with reduced staff and the frequent cases have consumed an enormous amount of time by detectives which could be spent investigating other violent crimes.

“As your Chief of Police and a parent, I strongly encourage all parents to have a conversation with their children about the seriousness of making these types of threatening statements,” said Interim Police Chief Sean S. Morton. “Whether it is a written message on a bathroom stall, a posting on social media, a chat message, or verbally, no one knows the actual intent behind the threat.”

Morton also noted that there should be an understanding of the Kansas criminal threats statute, which includes language that if a threatening statement is made with “reckless disregard” of the risk of causing fear or evacuation, lockdown or disruption, this is a violation of the law. He said this also includes calling in a false threat of an active school shooter.

“So, this isn’t a joke, and it is serious,” Morton said. “Before doing something that students think would be funny or they think would be a joke, students need to think about the consequences; being handcuffed, being fingerprinted, having a mug photo taken, being booked into juvenile detention, being involved in the juvenile criminal justice system, having a criminal record, fines, attorney’s fees, possibly being ineligible for college scholarships or being unable to enlist in the military.”

If anyone has information related to this or another case involving school threats, they should contact SPD at 785-826-7210 or the Saline Co. Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.