Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden.

She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.

Riley County Communications Center received a call around 9:15 p.m. from the woman saying she had shot her husband. Upon arrival, officers found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He has been transported to Via Christi in critical condition and was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.

