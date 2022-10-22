Washburn University hosts Homecoming 2022 Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod’s past and present geared up and lined the streets all around campus for the 2022 Homecoming parade.

“I think it’s also important that allowing them to see everything we’ve been working on this year as well has been a huge success,” said Liz Duvall, this year’s homecoming chair. “I think it’s important for the community here in Topeka, I think it’s good for the students.”

The parade includes high school marching bands, political campaigns, school organizations and Top Bod candidates.

“It’s a lot of fun, this is my first time doing this and also my last chance to do this as well because I graduate in December,” said Analisa Chavez-Munoz, a candidate for the “Top Bod.”

Chavez-Munoz appreciates the community turnout.

“It just means a lot to see the community come out for because you know like a lot of people have gone to this school that are in Topeka,” said Chavez-Munoz, “and it’s great to see that they all want to come out and show spirit for us and support us. All the organizations that are involved, the sports teams, and the Top Bod as well.”

This show of school spirit is what drives families to come back home. Lisa Dinkel is a Washburn graduate and brought her two daughters to watch the parade.

“Over the past few years, we’ve really enjoyed doing this,” said Dinkel. “It’s been a lot of fun to come back home. Mu husband also graduated from Washburn and so it’s been fun to come back home.”

The fun began this morning with a pancake feed hosted by the alumni association followed by the parade, tailgating, a football game versus the University of Oklahoma Broncos where the Top Bod will be crowned at halftime, a volleyball game at 6pm and ending with a Washburn theatre production of Andersen: A Fairy Tale Life.

