Washburn football takes down Central Oklahoma in Homecoming game

Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown
Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Powered by a dominant second half, Washburn football clinched a Homecoming win over Central Oklahoma 37-9 on Saturday.

The first quarter was scoreless for both teams. Washburn was the first to get on the board in the second quarter, as Kameron Lake made a 26 yd field goal with 6:47 remaining.

The Ichabods then added to that lead with 0:21 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Kellen Simoncic pushed in a 1 yd touchdown, heading into the locker rooms up 9-0 WU.

To start the third quarter scoring, James Letcher Jr. ran in a 12 yd touchdown, moving to 16-0 against the Bronchos.

On UCO’s next drive, Brendan Harden intercepted Stephon Brown to give the ball back to the Ichabods. That set up an 11 yd touchdown pass from Simoncic to Letcher, driving the deficit to 23-0.

UCO managed to get on the board in the fourth quarter with a 41 yd field goal. Simoncic then responded with a 16 yd touchdown pass to Tyce Brown. 30-3 WU.

Unable to make anything of its next drive, UCO punted back to the Ichabods. Letcher took that punt 78 yds to the house, his third touchdown of the day. 37-3 WU.

The Bronchos added a garbage time touchdown, and Washburn took this one 37-9. They’re now 5-3 on the season.

The Bods will be back in action next Saturday at Northeastern State University. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

