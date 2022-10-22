The Topeka Zoo is calling all ghouls to trick-or-treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo is calling all little ghosts and goblins to get in the Halloween spirit.

Kids can dress up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo. The event is open to all ages and kids can watch the animals get special Halloween treats as well.

Boo at the Zoo is free with the cost of admission into the zoo. If you are a member, you can skip the line and receive express entry.

The event will be held October 22 & 29 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

