Topeka church celebrates new community garden space

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church wants to share its space with the community.

The Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, along with city leaders and members of the community, celebrated its new garden at Bethany House and Garden.

Each of the four garden spaces provides its own service to the neighborhood: growing vegetables; teaching guests about the ecosystem; providing space for meditation and prayer; and commemorating Saint Simon’s Episcopal Church that closed in 1964.

“The folks in this area had no green space they could go to,” Dioceses Missioner Jenn Allen said. “We are still in a food desert, so we’re hoping to also add some produce and education about how to prepare food that’s enjoyable to the folks around here.”

You can visit Bethany House and Garden at 835 SW Polk.

