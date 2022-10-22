Teen taken into custody after narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street.

TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana.

As a result, Daniel A. Rivera-Ruiz, 18 was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges below.

-Distribution of opiate within 1000′ of a school

-Possession of paraphernalia

-Possession of marijuana  Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance using a communication facility

-Drug tax stamp

TPD asks Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.