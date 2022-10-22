Saturday night forecast: Windy Sunday afternoon, storms Sunday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - South winds gusted today between 30 to 40 mph. Believe it or not the winds become stronger Sunday afternoon as our next storm system edges closer. That system will bring a chance for isolated severe storms briefly late Sunday afternoon/evening. The severe risk tapers off overnight. By 7am Monday you’ll want the rain coat because we will be cooler with widespread rain showers and the occasional thunderstorm lasting all day. After 80s Sunday, 60s and 50s for highs for all of next week.

Taking Action:

Very high fire danger Sunday afternoon with winds gusting to 50mph from the south. A fire weather watch has been issued for Central Kansas with a wind advisory elsewhere. Isolated severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon/evening along the dryline. The main hazard is damaging winds up to 60 mph. The hail risk is low and the tornado threat is very low.

Slight risk in North-Central Kansas for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon/evening. Main hazard wind gusts up to 60mph. (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Monday: Rainy and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday will see wind gusts up to 50 mph from the south. Humidity will be low, especially in Central Kansas so fire danger will be very high Sunday. Jumping to Sunday late afternoon/evening there is a chance for severe thunderstorms. The highest “threat zone” is North-Central Kansas which is included in a SLIGHT risk (2 out of 5). The primary hazard for any storms that become severe would be thunderstorm wind gusts up to 60 mph. Small hail is also and the tornado threat is very low.

Monday will be an all-day rain kind of day with moderate to heavy rainfall through Monday evening wrapping up shortly after sunset. The severe threat is gone by Monday, but some thunder and lightning is likely at times Monday. High temperatures Monday will be cooler in the mid to low 60s with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

This will be a fairly seasonal week with temperatures in the low 60s through Thursday. A weak system passes through Friday and could produce some scattered rain showers across the area but nothing too exciting this time. Temperatures in the upper 50s Friday afternoon with 60s leading us into next weekend.

Seasonal 8-day forecast after Sunday. (WIBW)

