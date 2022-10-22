Rossville’s Hammes achieves 100 career wins with Dawgs

Rossville Head Coach Derick Hammes notches his 100th career win with the Bulldogs
Rossville Head Coach Derick Hammes notches his 100th career win with the Bulldogs(Top Sports News)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville head coach Derick Hammes won his 100th game with the Bulldogs on Friday night, taking down Maur Hill 50-6.

Coach Hammes reached the milestone in only ten seasons, notching a 100-19 overall record. He also has five state championships, and five league titles.

The Dawgs won back-to-back state titles in 2020 and 2021.

