Rossville’s Hammes achieves 100 career wins with Dawgs

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville head coach Derick Hammes won his 100th game with the Bulldogs on Friday night, taking down Maur Hill 50-6.

Coach Hammes reached the milestone in only ten seasons, notching a 100-19 overall record. He also has five state championships, and five league titles.

The Dawgs won back-to-back state titles in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.