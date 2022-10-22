KU’s Remy Martin signs with Cleveland Charge

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard Remy Martin has signed with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 6′0″ guard was a 5th year super senior on the 2022 National Championship team after transferring from Arizona State. With the Jayhawks in 2021-22, he started in 13 games, played in 30, and averaged 8.6 points a game.

He played a key role in the team’s national title endeavors.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay N. Self, 38
Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion
Ana Acosta-Salas
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
Andrew Joseph Drake
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office reported the arrest of two juveniles following an arson...
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
Mike Lesser
Topeka City Council member announces resignation

Latest News

Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown
Washburn football takes down Central Oklahoma in Homecoming game
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA...
KU football falls to Baylor, moves to 5-3 on season
Rossville Head Coach Derick Hammes notches his 100th career win with the Bulldogs
Rossville’s Hammes achieves 100 career wins with Dawgs
KPZ Topeka West vs Washburn Rural
KPZ Week 8: Topeka West 12, WRHS 81