KU football falls to Baylor, moves to 5-3 on season

Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA...
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football suffered its third straight loss to Baylor in Waco on Saturday, falling to the Bears 35-23.

Things weren’t looking good for the Jayhawks in the first half, as Baylor mounted a 14 point lead on them just five minutes into the game.

Kansas responded with a 30 yd field goal towards the end of the first quarter.

The Bears tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter to head into halftime up 28-3.

The Jayhawks finally found their footing in the second half. The defense halted Baylor from scoring in the third quarter, as Devin Neal punched in a 2 yd score to cut the deficit to 28-10.

Come the fourth quarter, Jason Bean threw a 24 yd touchdown to Quentin Skinner to make things 28-16.

With 6:29 left in the game, Bean ran in a 4 yd touchdown himself, trying to achieve a comeback win. But Richard Reese ran in a 2 yd score to ice the game with 2:37 left, taking down the Jayhawks 35-23.

Kansas has a bye week next, but will then come back home to Lawrence to host Oklahoma State on November 5.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay N. Self, 38
Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion
Ana Acosta-Salas
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
Andrew Joseph Drake
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office reported the arrest of two juveniles following an arson...
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
Mike Lesser
Topeka City Council member announces resignation

Latest News

Rossville Head Coach Derick Hammes notches his 100th career win with the Bulldogs
Rossville’s Hammes achieves 100 career wins with Dawgs
KPZ Topeka West vs Washburn Rural
KPZ Week 8: Topeka West 12, WRHS 81
KPZ Abilene vs Wamego
KPZ Week 8: Abilene 0, Wamego 49
KPZ Wichita NW vs Manhattan
KPZ Week 8: Wichita NW 28, Manhattan 56