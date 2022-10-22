Kansas breweries come together to help Kansas kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters held its fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha at Vaerus Aviation
Big Brothers Big Sisters held its fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha at Vaerus Aviation(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only those over 21 were able to contribute to a cause supporting the kids Friday.

12 breweries from across the state, and a handful of local food vendors, brought their best samples to Vaerus Aviation tonight for Big Brothers Big Sisters fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha.

Guests’ tickets got them through the door, where unlimited access to the best brews awaited. Proceeds raised throughout the night go to helping Big Brothers Big Sisters work with their littles.

“The need is cyclical; it just continues to grow,” BBBS Area Director Eric Maydew said. “We’ve just seen a lot of kids that really need some help, especially coming out of those couple tough years there. So, the more money we can raise the more we can serve.”

Maydew says the organization hoes to raise between $50,000-$75,000. He says it takes about $1,000 per kid each year, with 200 kids sitting on the program’s waiting list.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
Ana Acosta-Salas
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
Topeka police responded to an incident Thursday morning at an eight-story building at 635 S.W....
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
Lindsay N. Self, 38
Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion
Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler,...
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka

Latest News

You can visit Bethany House and Garden at 835 SW Polk.
Topeka church celebrates new community garden space
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep
Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka