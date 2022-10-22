Kansas breweries come together to help Kansas kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only those over 21 were able to contribute to a cause supporting the kids Friday.

12 breweries from across the state, and a handful of local food vendors, brought their best samples to Vaerus Aviation tonight for Big Brothers Big Sisters fifth annual Brew Ha-Ha.

Guests’ tickets got them through the door, where unlimited access to the best brews awaited. Proceeds raised throughout the night go to helping Big Brothers Big Sisters work with their littles.

“The need is cyclical; it just continues to grow,” BBBS Area Director Eric Maydew said. “We’ve just seen a lot of kids that really need some help, especially coming out of those couple tough years there. So, the more money we can raise the more we can serve.”

Maydew says the organization hoes to raise between $50,000-$75,000. He says it takes about $1,000 per kid each year, with 200 kids sitting on the program’s waiting list.

