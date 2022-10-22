Friday night forecast: Warm and windy through Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - South winds today will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will also be warm in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Overnight tonight the winds stay strong out of the south at 10 to 15 mph and crank up again for Sunday. South winds Sunday will be between 20 to 30 mph actually gusting close to 50 mph in the afternoon... yikes! We stay warm in the mid 80s again Sunday before a strong cold front and storm system sweep through Sunday night and Monday. There is a chance at seeing some strong to severe storms Sunday evening.

Taking Action:

High fire danger today and Sunday with gusts today at 30 mph and gusts Sunday up tp 50 mph. The storm threat Sunday evening/night is SLIGHT (2 out of 5) with wind being the primary hazard for storms that can develop. Risk for hail is fairly low and the tornado threat is also low. Monday should be mostly rain showers during the day.

Slight risk (yellow) for Northeast and North-Central Kansas Sunday evening/night. (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Monday: Rainy and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Let’s jump right in and talk rain. A strong area of low pressure is currently making it’s way through Wyoming and will be knocking on Kansas’s door Sunday evening. This system is responsible for everything coming our way in the next 48 hours: Strong winds, warmth, thunderstorms, cooldown. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms develop Sunday evening after 8pm. Main hazards with any storm that gets going in strong wind gusts between 60-70 mph. Hail and tornado threats are both low, but can’t be ruled out either.

Moving to Monday we see just plain old rain showers through the day mainly in East Kansas. Rain is still possible farther in Central Kansas, but heavier amounts will be farther east. We are cool Monday with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s Monday. Monday night is chilly near 40 degrees.

The week ahead looks chilly overnights and around average during the daytime. We are not tracking any freezes this 8-day period and there is another chance for rain showers next Friday.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

