Evergy Plaza goes all pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community and supporters gathered this weekend to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society hosted their annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Run/Walk. The event took place Saturday morning at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka, where many cancer survivors and supporters gathered to raise awareness. Many in attendance, like breast cancer survivor Kayla Hofstra, said this event is special to them.

“This event is really important to me,” said Hofstra. “The community that we see is so inspiring, and my K team is here to support me and the future generation.”

The event, emceed by WIBW’s Alyssa Miller, featured a variety of activities, food and an aerobics warm-up prior to the 5K run/walk. The 5K route started at Evergy Plaza, where supporters trailed in their pink to the statehouse, making a loop around the building, then back to the plaza.

Hofstra gave a speech to other women in attendance, letting them know they are not alone.

“There’s day where you feel like you’re the only one in the world,” said Hofstra. “That has this issue, whatever it is. Whatever your medical issues are, and it’s nice to see that oh, you’re not alone. There’s support in all kinds of ways.”

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is celebrating their 30th anniversary, with many events happening in more than 150 communities nationwide. The organization celebrates survivors and thrivers; funds breast cancer research; and provides for those battling cancer.

Survivors were given a flower and a sash to show their fight. Vera Jordan, who not just beat cancer once, but three different times, was emotional to know that she was never alone.

“It’s wonderful,” said Jordan. “It’s beautiful to see everybody come together, knowing what we have to go through with. But, we can make it. If we have to walk on faith, we can do it.”

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Topeka raised over ten thousand dollars this year. The American Cancer Society says if you would like to donate, they are always accepting donations to keep providing for those battling cancer.

