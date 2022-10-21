Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion

Lindsay N. Self, 38
Lindsay N. Self, 38
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home at 8301 SW 29th St. just before 10:30 that night after a woman called 911 saying she was hiding in an upstairs closet of the home after three people forced themselves inside.

Authorities said the three suspects claimed their car had broken down and needed to use a phone, but when one of the victims offered to make a call for them, the suspects forced their way inside. They said Self and the other two suspects had guns and one of them fired it inside the home.

Five victims were inside the home at the time of the incident; a man, two women, and three children.

Authorities said the suspects put the man in handcuffs and as he struggled with them, the other victims ran upstairs and barricaded themselves in a closet and called 911.

During their investigation, the sheriff’s office identified and arrested Self. Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay said she was found guilty in August on two counts of Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, and three counts of Aggravated Assault, all of which are felonies.

He said the Shawnee County District Court imposed a controlling sentence of 316 months for Self with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections.

The investigation into the other two suspects is ongoing and the DA encourages anyone with information to report it to law enforcement.

