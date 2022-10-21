Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle

The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office reported the arrest of two juveniles following an arson investigation.(KTTC)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation.

The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Hiawatha Police Department, Kansas Fire Marshal’s office, the Brown County Attorney, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.

The teens were booked into the Douglas Co. Juvenile Detention Center.

No further information has been provided at this time.

