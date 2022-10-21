YWCA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Topeka YWCA march against domestic violence
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization has taken action across the city to honor domestic violence Awareness Month.

The YWCA organization and supporters concluded their week without violence event with their annual march. The rally was held Friday afternoon outside the south steps of the Statehouse. CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas, Kathleen Marker said, this march, is to give women in our community a voice.

“It is my passion,” said Marker. “I feel like this is a calling. I understand domestic violence, I have seen it in my own lifetime. It’s important that when you think about 1 in 4 women in our community, you know that everyone knows someone.”

The event was kicked off by Royal Valley High School’s Drumline team following speeches by: YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker, Dr. Glenda Overstreet and domestic violence survivor, Ikisha Reed, sharing her story and empowering other women to stand up and speak up.

”It’s impacted my life a whole lot,” said Reed. “I’m able to prosper and move on with my life. Once I was able to get out of this situation, so I just want to help others.”

The event concluded with a march from the Statehouse building down to the YWCA building. The YWCA also announced that starting Monday, October 24, they are starting a text service. The new service will be available for anyone who would like to report or reach out for help in a more discrete and safe way, that number is 1-888-822-2983.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
Ana Acosta-Salas
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
Topeka police responded to an incident Thursday morning at an eight-story building at 635 S.W....
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler,...
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
Emporia State University
Emporia State University under investigation after recent terminations

Latest News

Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
The park offers an outdoor eating area for those experiencing homelessness.
TRM’s new park honors two rescue mission members who passed away
Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food get a free meal on Saturday,...
Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals