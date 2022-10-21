YWCA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization has taken action across the city to honor domestic violence Awareness Month.

The YWCA organization and supporters concluded their week without violence event with their annual march. The rally was held Friday afternoon outside the south steps of the Statehouse. CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas, Kathleen Marker said, this march, is to give women in our community a voice.

“It is my passion,” said Marker. “I feel like this is a calling. I understand domestic violence, I have seen it in my own lifetime. It’s important that when you think about 1 in 4 women in our community, you know that everyone knows someone.”

The event was kicked off by Royal Valley High School’s Drumline team following speeches by: YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker, Dr. Glenda Overstreet and domestic violence survivor, Ikisha Reed, sharing her story and empowering other women to stand up and speak up.

”It’s impacted my life a whole lot,” said Reed. “I’m able to prosper and move on with my life. Once I was able to get out of this situation, so I just want to help others.”

The event concluded with a march from the Statehouse building down to the YWCA building. The YWCA also announced that starting Monday, October 24, they are starting a text service. The new service will be available for anyone who would like to report or reach out for help in a more discrete and safe way, that number is 1-888-822-2983.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.