Topeka hospital expands virtual nursing program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID pandemic brought a boon in tele-medicine. A rarity three years ago, the CDC reports more than 30 percent of Americans used it last year.

It also showed what virtual care can bring to you when you’re in the hospital.

Topeka’s Stormont Vail launched virtual nurses on two units, three years ago. The pandemic only reinforced their plans to expand it. By the end of the month, it will be in all medical/surgical units and intermediate care, covering some 250 beds in all.

Amy Cripe, RN, manages the virtual nurse program at Stormont. She said, contrary to what one might expect, virtual nurses actually increase the time patients have their in-person nursing staff.

“The virtual nurses have been able to take a lot of the things that require a nurse to be stuck behind a computer and they take that off of the bedside nurse’s plate so that the bedside nurse can be there with the patient doing those hands-on tasks,” Cripe said.

Cripe says virtual nurses might handle tasks like admission paperwork, and discharge instructions, and they can be a second set of eyes on medications.

“Instead of the bedside nurse going and hunting for another bedside nurse to come in and validate this high alert medication, they now have a nurse they can just call and that nurse can use their camera to zoom in on that medication and co-sign,” she said.

Plus, the virtual nurses like Jackie Theis, RN have an assigned set of patients to watch out for, so they can alert bedside staff to potential issues, too.

“I can really see how you really are doing. I can see if you look like you are in pain. I can offer encouragement,” Theis said.

Stormont hired 10 RNs on site for the initial virtual nurse program. For the expansion, they’ll contract with the company behind the system for 100 more. Those nurses will be based off-site, but Cripe says all are RNs who will get the same training as staff in the hospital.

“They’re in constant communication via text message and phone call,” she said. “They have access to the patient’s chart so they are able to see everything that’s happening with that patient.”

Cripe says the pandemic showed how valuable the virtual nurses can be. The two units in which it operated were critical care beds, where COVID patients were treated. Not only did the camera allow additional checks and the second set of eyes without another bedside nurse having to gown up in full PPE - which was a time-consuming process - it also gave patients human contact.

“Whhen these patients were in isolation and they were not allowed visitors, the only person they would see in their room without a mask was the virtual nurse,” Cripe said.

Theis agreed that being a virtual nurse during that time was especially rewarding.

“I think it was nice just to have a person talking to them,” she said.

The camera makes a ring tone and lights up when it’s active, so patients always know when it’s on. Cripe said the system is secure and interactions are not recorded to protect privacy.

Cripe says the increase in remote communication during the pandemic has made people even more comfortable with the system.

