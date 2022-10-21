Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was one of 64 law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on family violence this week.

The Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep Wednesday, making 16 arrests on 32 attempts for service. Deputies served 14 misdemeanor warrants for crimes related to family violence; along with six other misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant, and a handful of protection orders.

The sweep is a day-long event sponsored by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Clakamas, Ore.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
Ana Acosta-Salas
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
Topeka police responded to an incident Thursday morning at an eight-story building at 635 S.W....
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler,...
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
Emporia State University
Emporia State University under investigation after recent terminations

Latest News

Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
The park offers an outdoor eating area for those experiencing homelessness.
TRM’s new park honors two rescue mission members who passed away
Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food get a free meal on Saturday,...
Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals