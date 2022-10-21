Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was one of 64 law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on family violence this week.

The Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep Wednesday, making 16 arrests on 32 attempts for service. Deputies served 14 misdemeanor warrants for crimes related to family violence; along with six other misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant, and a handful of protection orders.

The sweep is a day-long event sponsored by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in Clakamas, Ore.

