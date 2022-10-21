Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals

Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food get a free meal on Saturday, October 22, but only for a limited time.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food to get a free meal on Saturday, October 22, but only for a limited time.

Servicemaster plans to pay for the first 100 meals served at Nanny’s Soul Food, located at 822 N Kansas Ave. in NOTO, on Saturday.

It will be two per person while supplies last and customers can have a choice between Cajin Linguini, Seafood Gumbo, or a Chicken Meal.

Servicemaster decided to do this event way back in 2020, during the COVID pandemic, to help the community and boost restaurants’ sales.

Nanny’s will be open from 12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. According to Servicemaster, you can contact Jennie Bowen if you have any questions at 785-554-8110.

