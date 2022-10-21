Second Wamego Honor Flight of 2022 returns home

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received a heroes welcome as they pulled into town.

The Wamego Honor Flight, took off from the Kansas City Airport on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19th and arrived back in Wamego Thursday, Oct. 20th, after touring the national monuments in Washington D.C.

The veterans were welcomed back from the airport with a police and motorcycle escort to Wamego High School.

The community greated the veterans and student guardians with decorations, cheers, raised American flags and a short ceremony.

All 25 veterans also received a 100% cotton machine and some hand made quilts on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Veterans say they are grateful for the experience.

Honored Veteran, Merrill McCladchey, says “To see what this school and these kids and these teachers put into this, and the memorials we saw I just don’t hardly have words to describe it”.

