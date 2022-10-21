Riley County Health Department hosts Oct-Flu-ber fest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Flu season is here once again and the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) is helping the community stay healthy by offering vaccines. People had the opportunity to get vaccinated at the 10th Annual Oct-FLU-ber Fest on Thursday.

At this family-friendly event, RCHD offered flu vaccines and COVID-19 bivalent booster doses, plus fun activities and giveaways. Each child receiving a flu shot was given a free pumpkin. In addition to flu shots and Pfizer bivalent COVID boosters, there were free books, plus a mini Farmer’s Market hosted by A&H Farms. RCHD gave away 150 $10 vouchers (1 per family) to spend at the mini Farmer’s Market.

Flu vaccines were free to uninsured or underinsured children through the Vaccines for Children immunization program and a generous grant from the Memorial Hospital Association. RCHD wanted to coordinate this on a day when the kids did not have school so it was easier to get them vaccinated.

Julie Gibbs, director of RCHD, said she was glad they could get people out and get them vaccinated before the winter months. ”We want to see the community just to see them, just to be out and about. After covid I think its very important to be able to do this again but, also to protect them as far as getting vaccinated, were getting into flu season and were really recommending everyone get their flu vaccine during this month so this is prime time and we hope that more people get out here and get vaccinated,” said Gibbs.

People can get influenza vaccines as well as COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at the Riley County Health Department’s Health Clinic at 2030 Tecumseh Road as a walk-in service or by appointment.

