Month-long investigation lands Manhattan man behind bars on child sex crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested for alleged past sex crimes with a young girl he knew.

The Riley County Police Department said Michael Steere of Manhattan was taken into custody Thursday, October 20th. He faces three counts each of rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Police said a month-long investigation led to the arrest. They said the crimes had been committed between August 2017 and September 2022 and the victim was a young girl that Steere knew.

He remains in the Riley County Jail. Police said no further information will be released.

