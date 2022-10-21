Kansas STARBASE bids farewell to some long-serving members

By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas STARBASE gave a proper farewell to some of its longest-serving members Thursday night.

Kansas STARBASE is a STEM education program sponsored by the Kansas National Guard and run in coordination with the Department of Defense.

On Thursday, the program’s board hosted a retirement reception for a group of outgoing leaders.

Those leaders couldn’t be more proud of their time with STARBASE.

”It’s a world that I love. I think the STARBASE program is a phenomenal program for the children of Kansas,” Brig. Gen. Deborah Rose

Brig. Gen. Deborah Rose retires as STARBASE President, working with the organization since 2022; Retired Col. Gary Wells served STARBASE for 16 years, dating back to 2006; Dr. Emily Arnold, a professor in aeronautical engineering at the University of Kansas, served from 2016-21; Maj. Enrique Aguinidelatorre, or ‘Major Agui,’ served as the federal program manager since 2019; Karen Whitacre joined STARBASE for 15 years, serving as executive director and site director for different Kansas sites.

