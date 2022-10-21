K-State University Police Department is moving to Next Gen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Police Department has taken communications to a new level as they are moving to a next generation 911 system.

Next Generation 911 (NG911) is a digital, internet protocol (IP)-based system that will replace the analog 911 system that’s been in place for decades. The success and reliability of 911 will be greatly improved with the implementation of NG911, as it will enhance emergency number services to create a faster, more resilient system that allows voice, photos, videos and text messages to flow seamlessly from the public to the 911 network.

Andrew Moeller, Captain of Support Services KSUPD, said this new system will help them in ways the old one couldn’t. “This utilizes annie and allie information which is automatic number information and automatic location information. What it does is that it ingrates with mapping, for us we use rapid deploy so with that automatic location it will then automatically map and show us where our call was originating from and then on other displays it’ll give us basically what’s a super caller ID type of thing so we’ll get coordinates, address, and who that call is coming from if that number is registered to a name,” said Moeller.

K-State PD joins more than 100 Kansas public safety answering points on the Kansas statewide hosted solution. “It’s to speed up our response times and also so we can more efficiently share information with other next gen 911 capable dispatches,” said Moeller.

This enhancement allows K-State PD to share data with other emergency communications center around the state and transfer data to other local authorities. “Most 911 calls in Manhattan are going to go directly to RCPD, they can then transfer that annie allie information that I was talking about directly to us, it integrates with our mapping and we can know where a caller is calling from and where they need help so we can better serve our community,” said Moeller.

Moeller said this system will benefit the whole community. “By speeding up responses times we’ll be able to identify people who need help, who may be non verbal there’s also a text to 911 function, so it will be a quicker response times and being able to better serve a wider part of our community,” said Moeller.

NG911 will also improve public safety answering points’ ability to help manage call overload, natural disasters and transfer of 911 calls based on caller location data.

