K-State men’s basketball speaks at Big 12 media days

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas State men’s basketball team previewed its first season under Head Coach Jerome Tang at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Wednesday for the Big 12 Basketball Tipoff.

Coach Tang has essentially built his roster from scratch in a matter of months, and now they’re all focused on building chemistry as they prepare to hit the court and hopefully make some noise in the Big 12.

“From what was available for us, the number one thing that we were looking for was hard workers, guys who are addicted to the game of basketball,” said Coach Tang when talking about the type of players he’s recruited.

He’s relied a lot on the transfer portal for this roster. One of the most anticipated new Wildcats being Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson, who hasn’t seen playing time since collapsing on the court in December 2020.

“I’ve been through the tournament, some of the other guys on the team haven’t been, so that’s what coach is telling me,” said Johnson, talking about his newfound leadership position. “Because i’ve been to the tournament, I know the experience, I know what it takes. So trying to use my voice to help lead the younger guys on the team.”

Coach Tang says Johnson is good to go health-wise. “I can tell you that he’s very healthy right now, and he’s doing a great job. Hasn’t missed any time at all.”

Only two Wildcats are returning to this year’s roster, Ismael Massoud and Markquis Nowell. When the team was put at 10th in the preseason conference rankings, Nowell says that put a chip on their shoulder.

“They ranked us 10th, but we definitely have a chip on our shoulder,” said Nowell. “The expectation’s higher. There’s a different level of intensity that we have each and every day.”

The team says its expectation is to win every day, and they’re itching to hit the court and see what happens in the first season of the Jerome Tang era.

“The last two national champions have come from our conference,” said Coach Tang. “Kids wanna go play against the best, and we have the best conference in America. So we can get the kids to come here, because they wanna play against other great players.”

The Wildcats will start their season on November 7 at Bramlage Collesium, hosting Texas Rio Grande Valley at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.