Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka with special banners created in their name.

The names and faces of nearly two dozen hometown veterans are on display throughout downtown to honor them for their sacrifices they made for the United States.

Melissa Jarboe, the founder of Military Veteran Project, said she lost her husband, Jamie, while he was serving in Afghanistan. Jarboe said she just wanted her kids to remember their father for being the hero that he is.

“Probably 5 or 6 years ago, the children and I were driving around Topeka, Kansas, and we would go to the cemetery to see my husband, Jamie, and I wanted to be able to show my children his face not just a grave,” said Jarboe. “And then, I met up with some other military families who had heroes that they lost, or heroes that were serving, and they wanted to honor them too, and so, we all kind of just got together and we said ‘you know what let’s bring something to Topeka to where we can show the faces of our heroes’ the men and women that lead the way and truly, selflessly served our country.“

So, she said that she along with a couple of other military families, decided to create this event so the public can remember our servicemembers and feel a sense of pride.

“When people are driving down Kansas Ave. looking at these men and women, I want them to feel a sense of pride, and also know that these are the people that lead the way for our community and opened up the doors for so many people moving forward,” said Jarboe.

Each banner is normally up every 3 to 4 years. Once a banner reaches its allotted time, it is returned to the sponsoring family, to open a spot for other military families to have a banner.

