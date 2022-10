TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Haunting season is underway at Helen Hocker Theatre.

Project Terror - Waking Nightmare opens Friday. Project Halloween opens Saturday for the younger kids.

You can participate in the haunted experience at the theatre, across from the Topeka Zoo, starting at 7 p.m. each night. Project Halloween runs during the day on weekends.

