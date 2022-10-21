GTP welcomes new leaders to Shawnee County with reception

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to the Topeka and Shawnee County community.

They held a reception at 4pm at the Topeka Country Club to kick off this year’s Executive Immersion Services program or EIS.

The initiative helps new and newly-promoted leaders build connections in the community, with a goal to increase professional engagement and develop peer relationships among local leaders.

GTP CEO, Matt Pivarnik says “But it’s an opportunity to take leaders like you like me that came in from outside of the community and just make sure that the whole community knows who they are and has an opportunity to network and get to know them. I think it will make for a happier life for these executives that are in the community”.

Honored leader and Senior Site Director at Target, Amber Hafron, says “You know I’m very thankful to get to meet and connect, network around Topeka. I think there is so much that can be done when you bring great minds together and I think this is one of those opportunities”.

Some leaders participating included City Manger Steve Wade, Frito Lay Topeka Plant Manager Sam Rice, Stormont Vail Chief Financial Officer Peg Burnette and new St. Francis CEO, Scott Campbell.

