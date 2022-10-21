GTP welcomes new leaders to Shawnee County with reception

The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to the Topeka and Shawnee County community.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to the Topeka and Shawnee County community.

They held a reception at 4pm at the Topeka Country Club to kick off this year’s Executive Immersion Services program or EIS.

The initiative helps new and newly-promoted leaders build connections in the community, with a goal to increase professional engagement and develop peer relationships among local leaders.

GTP CEO, Matt Pivarnik says “But it’s an opportunity to take leaders like you like me that came in from outside of the community and just make sure that the whole community knows who they are and has an opportunity to network and get to know them. I think it will make for a happier life for these executives that are in the community”.

Honored leader and Senior Site Director at Target, Amber Hafron, says “You know I’m very thankful to get to meet and connect, network around Topeka. I think there is so much that can be done when you bring great minds together and I think this is one of those opportunities”.

Some leaders participating included City Manger Steve Wade, Frito Lay Topeka Plant Manager Sam Rice, Stormont Vail Chief Financial Officer Peg Burnette and new St. Francis CEO, Scott Campbell.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler,...
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident

Latest News

The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received...
Second Wamego Honor Flight of 2022 returns home
The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to...
GTP New Leaders Reception
The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received...
wamego honor flight
ESU Disc Golf
Emporia State Disc Golf ready for inaugural competition