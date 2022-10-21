Friday forecast: Turning warm and windy through Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unseasonably chilly start to the work week, we’re ending the week unseasonably warm. Highs are likely going to be in the 80s today through Sunday with winds gusting at least 25 mph. Sunday will be the windiest day with gusts around 45 mph.

Taking Action:

The fire danger threat exists through Sunday as gusts will be 25-35 mph today and tomorrow with gusts 40-50 mph Sunday.

Rain is likely to begin next week. While there remains differences in the models on specifics like timing and how much rain to expect, as of now the highest chances for rain is leaning toward Monday afternoon/evening then again Tuesday late morning through Tuesday evening. Uncertainty exists on rain Sunday night into Monday morning and if rain lingers into Wednesday so keep checking back this weekend for updates.



Confidence is high on the overall weather pattern today through Sunday with 80s for highs and winds increasing each day. Uncertainty starts to creep in next week of course with how much rain to expect, the specific timing of the rain and how it will affect temperatures. The longer the rain lingers in an area means it stays cooler than if it was dry and this is especially true for Wednesday’s forecast high. Overall though 50s and 60s will likely be the highs all week and lows staying above freezing so no worries about any potential winter precipitation.

Normal High: 67/Normal Low: 43 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s (low 80s near the Nebraska border). Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s in north central KS with mid 50s to low 60s for most areas. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. WInds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 45 mph.

There is a conditional risk of showers/storms Sunday night where strong to severe storms are possible. There’s also a scenario where it stays dry with rain increasing in the late morning/early afternoon hours of Monday.

On and off rain is possible through Wednesday although will keep the rain out of the official forecast for Wednesday until there’s more confidence.

Latest Halloween forecast with the one model that goes out that far is indicating dry conditions with highs in the mid 60s which means upper 50s-low 60s around sunset.

Hail/wind risk on storms that may develop Sunday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.