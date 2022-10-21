Fidelity makes match to support Valeo’s mental health programs

Fidelity is matching $5,000 in donations to Valeo in October. Text VALEO to 50155 or visit valeotopeka.org
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot has been done recently to raise awareness of the importance of mental health, and supporting both physical and mental well being.

A Topeka financial institution is helping you lend a hand throughout the month of October.

Bill Persinger with Valeo Behavioral Health and Allan Towle with Fidelity State Bank and Trust visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their October Match Month. Fidelity Bank will match donations made to Valeo this month, up to $5,000.

To give:

Text: VALEO to 50155

Online: valeotopeka.org

Checks: The Valeo Foundation, 330 SW Oakley, Topeka, KS 66606

