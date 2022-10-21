Emporia State Disc Golf ready for inaugural competition

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State athletics introduced Disc Golf would become an official sport a couple of months ago and now the programs first inaugural competition is set for Saturday.

Eric McCabe, an Emporia native, will lead the program. He was the 2010 PDGA world champion among many other achievements.

While it’s something different, this team is ready to put on a show.

”It means everything to have Disc Golf capital of the world having a collegiate event here to kick off what Emporia State has been doing not just for the disc golf community but for me as well,” McCabe said. “They’re treating it like it is a real sport and no better place than Emporia, Kansas to have this first event.”

Freshman Alexis Chaparro, who’s also a Emporia native, says this will be an incredible experience.

”It means a lot. Eric reaching out to all of us, it’s just a dream come true,” Chaparro said. “He’s a world champ. It does mean a lot and I’m ready for it.”

Generally disc golf team rounds are played with two sets of teammates, one ODD pair, one EVEN pair. The ODD set will tee off on every odd-numbered hole, while the EVEN set tees off on every even-numbered hole. After the tee shots, the team chooses which of the two lies to play. From there, the set that did not tee throws their two shots. Again, the whole team decides which lie to play from and the set that teed off would throw. That alternating process continues until the hole is complete.

On the next hole, the corresponding set of teammates according to the hole number, ODD or EVEN, would tee off no matter which set putt out on the previous hole. This format allows for each player to tee off the same amount of times and for teams to play as a whole. Each hole has two teams playing together as an eight some. In the event that there are less than 4 players on a team, the individual without a partner will only have one throw per turn.

At the Collegiate Kickoff each team will play both rounds. The first round is all singles/individual stroke play. They will then be seeded 1 through 4 depending on their score. For round two, it will be alternate shot doubles with the 1 seed partnering with the 4, and 2 with the 3. Combined lowest score wins.

The meet will be held at Peter Pan Park in Emporia beginning at 10 a.m.

