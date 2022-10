TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was senior night for the Junior Blues but they couldn’t pull out a win over Blue Valley North, 4-1.

Senior Easton Bradstreet recorded the lone goal, his 25th on the year.

Washburn Rural finishes the regular season at 13-3 and the opening round of Regionals begin October 25 at six p.m.

