Beaver the three-legged kitten gets second chance thanks to Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Beaver is a four-month old male kitten, content to sit in a lap and snuggle, while still curious about the world around him.

What you may not notice at first is that Beaver only has three legs.

Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society brought Beaver to visit Eye on NE Kansas. She says Beaver arrived at the shelter with a badly broken front leg, and veterinary staff decided amputation was the best course for a successful outcome.

You can help pets like Beaver at Saturday’s Bone Appetit event. Registration for in-person attendance has ended, but you can still register and take part in the online silent auction. It runs through 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Click here to start bidding!

