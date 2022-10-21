AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise.

The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler,...
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident

Latest News

The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to...
GTP welcomes new leaders to Shawnee County with reception
FILE - A fisherman navigates past an inoperative oil drill on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela,...
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
The students and veterans on Wamego High School’s Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received...
Second Wamego Honor Flight of 2022 returns home
The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to...
GTP New Leaders Reception