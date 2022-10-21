Advocates stick to 1 outfit for 5 days to raise awareness of poverty

The Junior League of Topeka wrapped up its week-long Little Black Dress Initiative, raising awareness of the challenges of living in poverty
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not everyone has a closet filled with clothes. In fact, they may have only one nice outfit to wear for a job interview, professional meeting, or special event.

That’s why Junior League of Topeka asked women in our community - including 13′s Melissa Brunner - to wear the same black dress for five days this week through their Little Black Dress Initiative. The idea is to raise awareness of the challenges facing people who live in poverty.

JLT President Amber Carlson and member Tiffany Brubaker joined Melissa on Eye on NE Kansas to explain what the week is all about, and how the JLT works to combat poverty in the community.

You can support JLT’s efforts by donating to Melissa’s Little Black Dress Initiative site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
Ana Acosta-Salas
Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
Topeka police responded to an incident Thursday morning at an eight-story building at 635 S.W....
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler,...
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
Emporia State University
Emporia State University under investigation after recent terminations

Latest News

Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka...
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
The park offers an outdoor eating area for those experiencing homelessness.
TRM’s new park honors two rescue mission members who passed away
Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food get a free meal on Saturday,...
Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals
A local organization has taken action across the city to honor domestic violence Awareness Month.
YWCA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month