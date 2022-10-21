Advocates stick to 1 outfit for 5 days to raise awareness of poverty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not everyone has a closet filled with clothes. In fact, they may have only one nice outfit to wear for a job interview, professional meeting, or special event.

That’s why Junior League of Topeka asked women in our community - including 13′s Melissa Brunner - to wear the same black dress for five days this week through their Little Black Dress Initiative. The idea is to raise awareness of the challenges facing people who live in poverty.

JLT President Amber Carlson and member Tiffany Brubaker joined Melissa on Eye on NE Kansas to explain what the week is all about, and how the JLT works to combat poverty in the community.

You can support JLT’s efforts by donating to Melissa’s Little Black Dress Initiative site.

