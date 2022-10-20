YWCA looks to support victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - YWCA of Northeast Kansas is working to expand services and support victims and survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The YWCA of Northeast Kansas says each October, advocates, survivors and supporters recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in 2022, it will join fellow victim advocacy agencies to combine a national campaign.

More prevalent than most realize, the YWCA said 25% of women and about 14% of men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Anyone - regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation or socio-economic status - can become a victim.

This is why the YWCA said for more than two decades it has set aside one week in October as a “Week Without Violence” to mobilize survivors, partners and allies to raise their voices to force change. It said the week is part of a global movement to end intimate partner and gender-based violence.

YWCA NEK said it will join YWCAs across the nation to bring awareness to “Center Survivors” during the week of Oct. 17. The week is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and powered by Evergy.

“YWCA Northeast Kansas remains dedicated to centering survivors this Domestic Violence Awareness Month and every month – which is why we’re delighted to announce a shelter expansion and text-line launch to further expand access and availability to life-saving services to meet our community’s crucial needs,” said YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker.

The organization also indicated that on Oct. 3, it was awarded $1 million by the City of Topeka and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund the purchase and renovation of a space to expand its shelter services. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, it said it provided 5,796 bed nights of emergency shelter and hotel services to 247 residents who experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YWCA noted that needs for shelter victims and survivors have remained at an all-time high which reflects national trends.

“Our current shelter dubbed the ‘Truth House’ has a capacity to safely house up to 23 survivors and their children,” said YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment Program Director Becca Spielman. “With this funding, we will more than double our current capacity by adding 30 beds. This will also provide the opportunity for longer stays for clients who need more time to cultivate self-sufficiency, empowerment, and healing.”

Free and confidential help is available through the YWCA 24/7 at 888-822-2983. A free and confidential text line will also launch on Monday, Oct. 24.

