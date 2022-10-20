YWCA hosts poetry speak-out for domestic abuse awareness

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment continued their annual Week Without Violence with a poetry speak-out at the Washburn Memorial Union.

Washburn students, faculty and the Topeka community were invited to share poems about domestic violence, as well as listen to and support the poetry performances.

This event is the second of three events for the YWCA’s annual Week Without Violence. According to their website, the movement focuses on gender-based violence, including domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking and harassment.

“Domestic and dating violence thrive in silence,” Emily Steimel-Handy, the public education coordinator at the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, said. “The more that we are able to bring awareness to these issues, then we will really be able to prevent domestic violence from happening, then also support those victims and survivors who have experienced domestic and dating violence.”

The final event for the week will be their March & Rally at south steps of the Statehouse. More information on the event, the movement and how to get involved can be found on their website here.

