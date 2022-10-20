Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right, Karwin johnson, Matthew Smith, Amanda Sibert, and Casey Thomas
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
About 35 Topeka High School students gathered off-campus early Wednesday near S.W. 10th Avenue...
Topeka High School students gather to protest alleged sexual assault incidents
Larry Joe Holt
Topeka man booked into jail following road rage incident
A truck driver from Wyoming was killed Tuesday night in a crash in Pawnee County in southwest...
Truck driver killed in Tuesday night crash in southwest Kansas
Tristin Marquina Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

Latest News

Indie
Indie, the Topeka Zoo's black bear, has passed away
Topeka investigation
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
I-70 rollover
California woman recovers in Topeka hospital after car flips on its top on I-70
Tristin Martinez
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka