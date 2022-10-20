Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges.

Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.

As a result, Ana Acosta Sales, 29, of Topeka was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine

Aggravated Endangering a Child

