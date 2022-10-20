Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka

Ana Acosta-Salas
Ana Acosta-Salas(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges.

Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.

As a result, Ana Acosta Sales, 29, of Topeka was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child

