Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges.
Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
As a result, Ana Acosta Sales, 29, of Topeka was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine
- Aggravated Endangering a Child
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.