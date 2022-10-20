Wichita smoke shop included in lawsuit filed against sale of illegal vapes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita smoke shop and its owners are included in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. against the sale of illegal vaping products.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas indicates that on Thursday, Oct. 20, the Department of Justice announced that the U.S. filed complaints against six companies related to the illegal manufacture and sale of unauthorized vaping products.

In civil complaints and court papers filed in U.S. District Court, the DOJ noted that the government alleges the defendants illegally manufacture and sell electronic nicotine delivery system products - including finished “e-liquids” or liquids that contain nicotine and colorings, flavorings or other ingredients.

“These cases are an important step in stopping the illegal sale of unauthorized electronic nicotine delivery system products,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to work closely with FDA to stop the distribution of illegal, unauthorized tobacco products.”

According to the DOJ, the complaints allege the defendants have caused tobacco products to become adulterated and misbranded while they are held for sale after one or more components have shipped, and that they continued to manufacture, sell and distribute the illegal products despite receiving warnings from the Food and Drug Administration that they were violating the law.

“Today’s enforcement actions represent a significant step for the FDA in preventing tobacco product manufacturers from violating the law,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., Director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “The FDA is committed to acting swiftly when we are made aware of these violations. We will not stand by as manufacturers repeatedly break the law, especially after being afforded multiple opportunities to comply.”

The DOJ noted that these actions are the first to enjoin ENDS manufacturers for violations of the premarket review requirements of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

“It’s important that businesses — large and small — take the necessary steps to comply with federal regulations that are put in place to ultimately protect the consumer, especially with regard to potentially harmful products,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia. “Our office will enforce statutes intended to keep the citizens of the Middle District of Georgia safe.”

The DOJ indicated that the lawsuits announced on Thursday were filed against the following defendants:

Seditious Vapours LLC, a Phoenix-based company, and its owner Matthew D. Berger, filed in the District of Arizona;

Vapor Craft LLC, based in Columbus, Georgia, and its owner Melissa D. Anderson, filed in the Middle District of Georgia;

Lucky’s Convenience & Tobacco LLC, of Wichita, Kansas, and its majority owners Kevin H. Nguyen and Thomas Rogers, filed in the District of Kansas;

Morin Enterprises Inc. and its owner Kevin Morin, operating multiple locations in Minnesota, and filed in the District of Minnesota;

Super Vape’z LLC, based in Lakewood, Washington, and its co-owners Marco Hoffman and Heydee Hoffman, and general manager Judith A. Cramer, filed in the Western District of Washington;

Soul Vapor LLC, of Princeton, West Virginia, and its owner Aurelius Jeffrey, filed in the Southern District of West Virginia.

“Not only were the Super Vape’z shops selling potentially adulterated tobacco products, they sold vapes to underage kids,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown for the Western District of Washington. “The owners were told repeatedly that they needed to obtain FDA approval for their tobacco products, but they refused to take that step. The Department of Justice is filing suit to protect the public.”

The DOJ said each defendant manufactured and sold ENDS products after they received notice of the need to first get authorization from the FDA. The defendants did not do so for their tobacco products at issue.

