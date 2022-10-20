Wednesday’s Child - Eliana, Michelle, and Rosalie

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sweet story, literally, in our Wednesday’s Child segment this week.

Tonight, meet a trio of sisters who hope their small family can join a larger, adoptive one. Lori Hutchinson spent a day at Hazel Hill chocolate with sisters Eliana, Michelle, and Rosalie.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

