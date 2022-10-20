Washburn women’s basketball enters new era

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - After Ron McHenry retired after 22 years, the ‘Bods are turning to a familiar face to lead the program.

Washburn alum and a former Washburn women’s basketball player Lora Westling begins her first season coaching after spending the previous six seasons at Western Colorado.

Westling is ready to get things rolling.

“We want to put a product on the floor that people are excited about,” Westling said. “We want to make sure we’re recruiting and retaining young women that people can relate to and really proud to see succeed and I think that’s what we have here at Washburn and what we’re building for.”

The Ichabods are slated to finish 10th in the MIAA this year, and Westling says they’re preseason polls for a reason.

“Sometimes it is fun to play with that chip on your shoulder and prepare with a chip on your shoulder and that is what this group will do. “We’re really trying to focus on day-to-day habits and making sure we’re have a great day every day and so far they’ve done that.

For junior forward Lauren Cassaday, she believes this team will go far.

“Hearing that we’re projected to be ranked 10th right now, it kind of hurts a little bit but at the same time we like being the underdogs,” Cassaday said. “We like going in and people don’t think we’re going to win and we just show up and just play ball.”

Washburn was 14-16 last season and they lost there top scorer Hunter Bentley finishing her career last year.

Westling and the players are excited and they feel the energy surrounding this team.

“I see a lot of potential in this team, I see a lot of potential in individual players and I see that coaches really working on getting the best as a team,” Senior guard Macy Doebele said.

The ‘Bods will begin their season with an exhibition at Nebraska October 30 at one p.m.

